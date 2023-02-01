MLB Rumors: Red Sox Reportedly Still In ‘Market’ For Infielders

The Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might not be done with their offseason additions just yet.

With Boston just months removed from its last-place finish in the American League East to close the door on 2022, the offseason has been among the most interesting for the Red Sox in recent years. They lost a trio of fan favorites — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — and simultaneously addressed their need for depth in the lineup, starting rotation and bullpen to weather the storm of said losses.

And while the Red Sox will enter spring training in the coming weeks with a crew of new faces, Boston reportedly could be in the market for yet another infielder, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic.

Here’s what Jennings wrote:

They remain in the market for another infielder. (Adalberto) Mondesi and (Adam) Duvall have helped fill the void created by Xander Bogaerts’ departure and Trevor Story’s elbow surgery, but the Red Sox still want to add a middle infielder. Mondesi is still recovering from knee surgery and might not be ready for Opening Day, and the Red Sox want an experienced option to put alongside Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo. … Elvis Andrus and Jose Iglesias are the most notable free agents still available — the Red Sox have to go through the DFA dance all over again.

Both Andrus and Iglesias highlight the top short-term options to resolve the uncertainty of Boston’s current middle infield with Opening Day just two months away.

Andrus, fresh off his campaign with the Chicago White Sox, is far from his prime form with the Texas Rangers, yet is still a reliable middle infielder on both sides of the diamond. Meanwhile, Iglesias has the familiarity advantage. With four seasons through two stints in a Red Sox uniform, Iglesias could fit right in with his sleek glove work.