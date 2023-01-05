MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins.

And a few names were also revealed as well.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who previously served as an MLB general manager, offered two Marlins. He insinuated that trade talks between the Red Sox and Marlins have been ongoing and that Miami would be “willing” to move one middle infielder and starting pitcher.

“According to an industry source, Boston has been working on trades with the Marlins, who have a veteran shortstop (Miguel Rojas) and a proven starter (Pablo López) they’d be willing to move,” Bowden wrote on Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the Rojas has been linked to the Red Sox this offseason. Boston reportedly asked the Marlins about the 33-year-old, according to The Athletic?s Ken Rosenthal.

By MLB’s 2023 Opening Day, Rojas will be 34. The veteran has proven to be a more than serviceable shortstop, most notably with his glovework. Rojas ranked second among MLB shortstops in defensive runs saved (17) with a .988 fielding percentage in 140 games. He also hit .236/.283/.322 with six home runs and 36 RBIs.

Meanwhile, Lopez, who turns 27 in March, would serve as a solid rotation upgrade. Last season, Red Sox pitchers combined to rank 25th in ERA (4.53) and WHIP (1.35). In Miami, Lopez made a career-high 32 starts and pitched to a 3.75 ERA. The southpaw starter also struck out 174 batters with a 1.17 WHIP in 180 innings pitched.