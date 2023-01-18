MLB Rumors: Why Adam Duvall Chose Red Sox Over Mets

Adam Duvall apparently passed on an opportunity to join one of the preeminent 2023 World Series favorites before landing with the Red Sox.

It was reported Wednesday that Duvall agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston, which stood to improve its outfield with the start of spring training approaching. Duvall reportedly also was drawing interest from the Mets, who likely would have slotted the veteran slugger as their fourth outfielder if he took his talents to New York.

But according to SNY’s Andy Martino, the opportunity for more playing time was what ultimately swayed Duvall to the Red Sox. Kiké Hernández, as it stands, is in line to move to shortstop in wake of Xander Bogaerts’ departure, which would leave a void in center field. Duvall theoretically could fill that role and be flanked by Alex Verdugo and fellow Boston newcomer Masataka Yoshida.

As fate would have it, the Mets turned their focus to a former Red Sox player after they weren’t able to convince Duvall to come to Queens. Steve Cohen’s club, which has the third-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the 2023 World Series, is expected to iron out a deal with Tommy Pham, who spent a few months with Boston last season.