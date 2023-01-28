NBA Releases Statement, Teams React To Death Of Tyre Nichols

The NBA community gathered in solidarity in wake of the alarming news surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis resident.

Nichols died at the hands of five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, each of which now faces second-degree murder charges along with charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, per ESPN. The incident took place after Nichols was pulled over while he drove back to his home, which he shared with his mother and stepfather. He was then taken to the hospital where he spent three days before his death on Jan. 10.

Video footage of the graphic incident was released on Friday.

That sparked an emotions-filled reaction from across the NBA, including from the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves who both released statements that promoted the #JusticeForTyre message.

While five NBA games took place throughout the night, the league also released a statement in support of Nichols, his family, friends and the community of Memphis.

The images of Tyre Nichols’ life needlessly cut short are horrifying. While there have been steps toward accountability in this instance, the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers and law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Nichols, the entire Memphis community and those who are affected by these tragic images and loss.

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on the horrifying passing pregame before the Grizzlies took the floor against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before tipoff, a moment of silence was held at Target Center in Nichols’ memory.