NBA Rumors: Bulls’ Alex Caruso On Trade Block; Could Celtics Be Fit?

With the Boston Celtics losers of three consecutive games, including a nail-bitter against the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night, perhaps it’s time for the front office to consider a few potential roster additions before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
Boston has allowed over 110 points against opponents through the cold streak, one of which came against an Orlando Magic (19-29) far beyond playoff contention. And while the recent struggles could be attributed to minor details such as Joe Mazzulla’s timeout management, the Celtics’ ability to limit the cost of turnovers or even Jaylen Brown’s failure to show up in clutch moments, one thing is for sure: Boston has tiptoed the line of concern.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls (22-16), who most likely won’t give anyone problems in the Eastern Conference, are reportedly set to part ways with guard Alex Caruso, according to Alex Quinn of CBS Sports. Caruso, 28, while not flashy in the box score, has proven to be among the feistiest and most efficient defenders in the league with a 109.9 defensive rating through 42 games played thus far. And you never have too much defensive depth, right? FiveThirtyEight’s Defensive RAPTOR rated Caruso (+5.6) as the NBA’s best defensive player among all positions.
Caruso has also averaged just 4.4 field goal attempts but has shot at a high efficiency, just second to teammate Patrick Williams (41%) in the team lead for 3-point percentage (38.7%).
In Boston, 6-foot-1 backup guard Payton Pritchard has struggled just to remain on the floor. The Oregon product has rummaged for minutes off the bench, and unlike Caruso, is vastly undersized and inefficient on the defensive end. Pritchard has notched a 114.6 defensive rating through 34 games and a career-low 12.7 minutes per contest. Offensively, Pritchard’s taken a dip. When drafted back in 2020, Pritchard appeared to have the outside shooting potential necessary to fill a valuable void in Boston’s depth early on. Yet, that hasn’t been the case in year three. He’s shot just 33.3% — a career-worst — from beyond the arc on 2.8 attempts.
Plus, with outsiders reportedly having already expressed interest in Pritchard, the argument for keeping him on board in Boston has further diminished.
Therefore, the question presents itself: Should Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens make the call for Caruso?
Well, no.
While Caruso serves as a depth boost for nearly every NBA Finals-contending squad, the Celtics would be better suited for an outside shooter in the coming days ahead of the deadline. They’re already guard-heavy as is. Boston has Marcus Smart — the go-to guy, Malcolm Brogdon — the reserve leader and Derrick White — the utility man. And each of the three, while capable of knocking down outside shots, don’t have games that center around shooting the 3.
Not to mention Chicago’s reported laughable asking price of two first-round picks, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
The Celtics experimented with forward Sam Hauser in that role early on, and it worked for about a month and some change. Hauser has since fizzled out as an effective reserve unit shooter. In the month of January (12 games), he’s shot just 31.4% from the outside in 35 attempts — a slight improvement from his 28.3% showing in December, but still a massive drop-off from November (46.2%).
With offseason signing Danilo Gallinari possibly a no-show for the entirety of the season, the Celtics need someone to fill the very role that Gallinari was set to address — a player who can stick by the role of hitting shots from 3-point range at an efficient rate. Size and potential rim protection, while Gallinari proved to be capable of supplying, would also be preferable qualifications for a potential suitor.
With 13 days — as of Friday — until the deadline is reached, the clock is ticking for Stevens to either add or weather whatever storm may approach the Celtics en route to their push toward an NBA Finals return.