NBA Rumors: Details On Bucks’ Trade Offer For Ex-Celtics Wing

Jae Crowder has yet to play for the Suns in the 2022-23 season, and the clock is ticking for Phoenix to trade the veteran as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline looms.

The former Boston Celtics forward has $10.1 million left on his expiring deal, and the Suns have tried to find a potential suitor for the 32-year-old.

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have been given permission by Phoenix to speak with Crowder on a potential trade, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The current offer on the table, per Charania, is Jordan Nwora, Serge Ibaka, George Hill and a second-round draft pick for the forward.

Charania said the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks “remain in play” for a trade, but the Bucks have come the closest with an actual offer. The Suns reportedly want a small forward or power forward in any potential trade.

Crowder still is a serviceable role player that could prove to be vital for Milwaukee’s NBA Finals hopes. He could be a defender the Bucks throw at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in a potential series against the Celtics.

Boston potentially could bring Crowder back to bolster its bench depth, but they might have to part with Derrick White, in whom Phoenix is reportedly interested.

But the veteran reportedly wants a contract extension, which is why he hasn’t played for the Suns this season, and this might have teams second-guessing their intentions to execute a trade.