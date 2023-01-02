NFL Analyst Shares Effusive Praise Of Patriots’ Kyle Dugger

Despite being one of the most explosive units in the sport, the New England Patriots defense seems to have flown under the radar this season due to the polarizing nature of their offense.

Bill Belichick’s defensive unit has scored seven touchdowns this season, which is the most in franchise history. They also rank sixth in scoring defense, ninth in total defense and sixth against run. All of that is great, but it hasn’t translated to as many wins as the other teams who rank so highly on that side of the ball.

That has to do with the Patriots offense, who has made headlines throughout a season that continues to look wasted due to that unit. Whether it be Mac Jones’ polarizing play, a desire to see some rarely-used players get some more playing time or some flat-out hatred for Matt Patricia, it’s been ugly over on that side of the ball.

So when the Patriots took care of business by beating the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, ESPN’s Mina Kimes decided to shine a light on the New England defense — specifically one of its best players.

“I want to tell you guys where Kyle Dugger was lined up in this game,” Kimes said on ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Monday. “Sixteen snaps at safety, 25 at inside linebacker, seven at slot, three at outside (cornerback), twice on the defensive line. (The Dolphins) did not know where he was at any given moment, which, of course, is how you end up with a pick-six.

“… He’s turning into an absolute superstar. He is the swiss-army knife in this defense and he is arguably the biggest reason why they won this football game.”

It’s hard to argue with the notion that Dugger is becoming a star. Much like Kimes, Dugger’s teammates were effusive in their praise of the third-year safety.