NFL Announces Host Site For Potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Title Game

The NFL announced Thursday the potential Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The necessity of a neutral site was believed to be needed after the league canceled Buffalo’s Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to the game being stopped by both teams following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium.

The Bills safety has progressed since that “Monday Night Football” game is out of the hospital and back home, and his teammates are prepared for a playoff run starting with the Miami Dolphins this Sunday in the wild-card round.

The NFL owners approved of the new playoff rules last week because Buffalo had a chance at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

“We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release Thursday. “We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners.”

The AFC Championship Game is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET.