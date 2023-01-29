NFL Fans Couldn’t Believe 49ers’ Brutal Quarterback Luck Vs. Eagles

There’s no question the San Francisco 49ers will look back on Sunday’s game with plenty of disappointment and thoughts of what could have been. They had both of their two quarterbacks suffer injuries during the contest, after all.

And it was one of the many reasons why the Philadelphia Eagles took a three-possession lead into the fourth and final quarter.

Starting signal-caller Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He did not play the rest of the first half as fourth-stringer Josh Johnson took over in his place. However, on the opening possession of the second half, Johnson also suffered an injury and ultimately was ruled out with a concussion. Purdy, dealing with an elbow injury, returned to the field for the 49ers but despite a three-possession handed the ball off play after play. Those decisions from head coach Kyle Shanahan were clearly injury-related.

Add in the fact the 49ers already had quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo in sweatpants and sweatshirts due to early-season injuries, NFL fans couldn’t help but feel from the Niners. The word “cursed” was a popular phrase on Twitter.

4 quarterbacks have played for the 49ers this season and all of them are hurt for the biggest game they gotta play this season?



You can?t even do nothing but laugh man — AC (@acsteezy99) January 29, 2023

I can?t believe what I?m seeing. 49ers down to an emergency QB in the title game. How can you lose FOUR quarterbacks to injury in one season ffs — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) January 29, 2023

The 49ers losing three different starting quarterbacks to injury in one season is pretty insane. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) January 29, 2023

The Eagles took a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter, and they can thank the 49ers’ brutal luck at the most important position for playing a role. Unfortunately a promising season and NFC title matchup were impacted by it.