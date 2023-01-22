NFL Insider Lists Potential Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

For the second consecutive offseason, the NFL world will be dialed into Aaron Rodgers and what the future holds for the star quarterback.

When Rodgers inked a new, expensive deal with Green Bay before the start of the 2022 season, most expected the contract would make the four-time MVP a Packer for life. But following a laborious campaign for Green Bay as a team and Rodgers himself, the possibility of a blockbuster trade involving the 39-year-old this spring reportedly is a “very real scenario.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday morning’s “SportsCenter” explained it’s too early to shape the Rodgers trade market. The NFL insider did, however, rattle off a few teams that could kick the tires on the future Hall of Famer.

“Aaron Rodgers does not want a rebuilding situation. That will eliminate some of the teams,” Fowler said. “So, he’s due that $58 million — a team has to be willing to rework that. You look at a team like the Jets. The expectation is they’re going to scour the earth for a new quarterback potentially. They’re not rebuilding anymore, they’re probably ready to win. Then you have teams like the Raiders. They will look around at their options to replace Derek Carr. The 49ers have once had an affinity for Aaron Rodgers. I know they have several quarterbacks that started games, but two years ago they looked into trading for him. Titans could be looking for a high-end, experienced, veteran quarterback. So, there will be a lot of teams looking into this for sure.”

That list of teams is virtually identical to the catalog of clubs expected to look into the possibility of singing impending free-agent Tom Brady this offseason. Rodgers probably is a better option behind center than Brady at this point in their respective careers, but the lift to acquire the former would be far more arduous.

As of Sunday morning, the Packers are the odds-on favorite (-125) at DraftKings Sportsbook to be Rodgers’ team for the start of the 2023 season. The Raiders (+550) and Jets (+750) round out the top three.