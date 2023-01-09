NFL Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times For Every Wild-Card Game

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and the playoffs are upon us.

Let the games begin.

Week 18 lived up to the hype and then some, as the final postseason berth in both conferences was secured in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 14-team playoff field now is set and two fortunate teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — will be able to kick back and relax this week after securing a first-round bye.

The other 12 franchises will be playing in the wild-card round, with the first slate of games set for Saturday. Here is the complete schedule for the opening round of the NFL playoffs (all times are Eastern).

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers — 4 p.m., FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings — 4:30 p.m., FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN