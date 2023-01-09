NFL Playoffs Schedule: Dates, Times For Every Wild-Card Game

Let the games begin

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and the playoffs are upon us.

Week 18 lived up to the hype and then some, as the final postseason berth in both conferences was secured in dramatic fashion Sunday. The 14-team playoff field now is set and two fortunate teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles — will be able to kick back and relax this week after securing a first-round bye.

The other 12 franchises will be playing in the wild-card round, with the first slate of games set for Saturday. Here is the complete schedule for the opening round of the NFL playoffs (all times are Eastern).

Saturday, Jan. 14
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers — 4 p.m., FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills — 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings — 4:30 p.m., FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals — 8:15 p.m., NBC

Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 8:15 p.m., ABC, ESPN

As of Monday morning, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have the shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Seahawks, who needed an upset win by the Detroit Lions in Green Bay on Sunday night to enter the dance, are the biggest longshot with a 70-1 number.

USA TODAY Sports Images
