NFL Rumors: AFC Team Requests To Interview Patriots’ Jerod Mayo

Well-respected New England Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo reportedly could be in line for a promotion following the 2022 NFL campaign.

The Patriots linebackers coach has gained the interest of the Cleveland Browns as reported Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Browns reportedly have requested permission to interview Mayo for their defensive coordinator job.

Mayo joins a candidate pool along with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores and Seattle Seahawks associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Mayo was floated as a potential candidate for the position prior to the reports from Schefter and Rapoport.

The Patriots will not be able to block Mayo from interviewing for the position because it would serve as a promotion for the 36-year-old. Mayo previously worked as the team’s “inside linebackers coach” before his title shifted to “linebackers coach” entering 2022.

The interest from the Browns likely will not be the only interest in Mayo, who is viewed in league circles as an up-and-coming head coaching candidate. He interviewed for the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position prior to the 2022 campaign after first interviewing for the Philadelphia Eagles position before the 2021 season.

Mayo recently told reporters he remains interested in becoming a head coach in the NFL. Perhaps accepting the defensive coordinator title, in Mayo’s eyes, is one way to get there faster.