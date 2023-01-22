NFL Rumors: Bizarre Reason Why Josh McDaniels Spurned Colts

Back in 2018, Josh McDaniels cited his love for the Patriots organization and the New England area as main reasons why he decided to leave the Colts at the altar.

But earlier this week, a new and far more outlandish reason for McDaniels’ Indianapolis backout was floated to the public.

In case you forgot, McDaniels was announced as the new head coach of the Colts two days after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But later on the very same day, McDaniels withdrew from the job and elected to stick around in Foxboro, Mass.

The Indy incident is firmly in the rearview mirror of NFL interest, but Dan Dakich last Wednesday infused the storyline with a little juice via Twitter.

“McDaniel’s wife made him pull the plug after having Irsay in their home in Massachusetts & observing his odd behavior,” Dakich tweeted. “Behavior that included being in the McDaniel’s family bathroom for a very long & awkward period of time.”

Dakich is not an NFL insider, so his report should absolutely be taken with a grain of salt. That said, he’s an Indiana native who played and coached for the Hoosiers, so it’s not unreasonable to think he has well-connected Colts sources.

Regardless, both Indianapolis and McDaniels have far more important things to worry about than the perception of their failed marriage. The Colts need a new head coach and McDaniels’ Raiders are in the market for a new starting quarterback.