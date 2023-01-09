NFL Rumors: Brian Flores Gaining Interest From AFC Team

The Browns reportedly are interested in Flores

35 minutes ago

Brian Flores reportedly could land a promotion with the NFL coaching carousel kicking into high gear.

Flores, who currently serves as the inside linebackers coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has gained interest from the Cleveland Browns. The Browns plan to interview Flores for their defensive coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Browns recently fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Flores previously served as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons (2019-2021) before he was fired prior to the 2022 campaign. He went 24-25 during that span with consecutive winning seasons.

He currently is suing the NFL.

Flores started his NFL career with the New England Patriots in 2004. He remained with the organization for 15 seasons while assisting with the safeties, linebackers and ultimately serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in New England.

