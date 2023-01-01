NFL Rumors: Giants To Make Offers To Two Impending Free Agents

The Giants reportedly will try to keep two key offensive players in New York as they gear up for a pivotal offseason.

Both running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones are set to hit free agency when the 2023 league year begins in March. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the Giants are planning to extend offers to both former first-rounders.

“The New York Giants are playing meaningful football in January, which is a rarity, and Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones are two big reasons why,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay,” prior to the afternoon slate kicking off.

“My understanding is both of these guys have earned the right to come back to New York, and the team does view them as being part of their future in 2023 and beyond,” Rapoport continued. “Both of these guys are free agents. The Giants do plan to attempt to work out a deal with both of these guys.”

Barkley, 25, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is playing on the final year of his rookie contract after New York picked up his fifth-year option. Jones, 25, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, is playing on the final year of his rookie deal given the G-Men didn’t pick up his fifth year.

Rapoport acknowledged how the Giants could place the franchise tag on one of the two players, but would need to come to an agreement with the other.

“The price also has to be right,” Rapoport said. “It’s not going to be a blank check, but both these guys, the team hopes, will be back.”