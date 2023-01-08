NFL Rumors: How Bills Prepared For Emotional Game Vs. Patriots

Less than a week removed from one of the most traumatic scenes in NFL history, the Bills will be tasked with playing a meaningful football game as the playoffs near.

Buffalo is set to host the rival New England Patriots on Sunday, six days after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Fortunately for Hamlin, he’s taken significant strides forward in his recovery and those developments clearly did a great deal in lifting the spirits of those in the Bills organization.

With Hamlin on the mend, Buffalo can focus on an important objective in Week 18: securing the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff field. The Bills will try to do so while dealing with a wide range of emotions, which head coach Sean McDermott helped his team prepare for Saturday night.

“Last night in the Bills’ team meeting, I was told HC Sean McDermott showed pictures/video of what they expect to see in the stands,” ESPN’s Dianna Russini tweeted Sunday morning. “Damar’s jersey, photos of his face, all things that could stir up emotions. He wanted to prepare the team for knowing there won’t be a dry eye.”

Should Buffalo defeat New England on Sunday, it will host the AFC’s seventh seed in the wild-card round. Depending on other Week 18 results, the Bills’ opponent next weekend will be either the Patriots, Miami Dolphins or Pittsburgh Steelers.