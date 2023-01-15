NFL Rumors: These Teams Will Consider Tom Brady Pursuit

Tom Brady will have options once the 2022 NFL season wraps up.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback can waltz into his cushy FOX gig if he decides to call it quits after his 23rd campaign in the league. But if Brady wants to keep playing, he can enter free agency where there figures to be a robust market for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

One day before Brady’s 48th career playoff game, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shed light on what that market might look like.

“Tom Brady is a free agent after the season,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay.” “He’ll be 46 years old and I would say there’s a chance that he does not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite the fact that they very much want him back and plan to make efforts toward that. Among the teams that would consider Brady — a couple of them considered Brady last time. The Tennessee Titans still have some quarterback questions. The 49ers if they do not decide to roll with Brock Purdy, although he’s certainly stating his case. And then the Las Vegas Raiders, who have several of his old friends including Josh McDaniels.”

Notice Rapoport didn’t mention the Dolphins, who can make a pretty convincing case for Brady to take his talents to Miami. The Fins aren’t in a stellar spot with their quarterback situation, but the franchise reportedly plans to move forward with Tua Tagovailoa as its starter.

As for Brady, professional next steps probably are the furthest thing from his mind. Monday night’s wild-card matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium surely is responsible for the bulk of Brady’s focus.