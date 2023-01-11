NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs

Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta.

But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to sit out its regular-season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bucs had nothing to play for in Atlanta, as they secured the NFC South the week prior and couldn’t improve their playoff seeding. But Brady, per Glazer, “wasn’t really having it” and started Tampa’s last game before the start of the postseason.

Brady completed 13 of 17 pass attempts for 84 yards with a touchdown against the Falcons before he was replaced by backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert late in the second quarter. Although TB12 didn’t finish the game, Tampa Bay’s 30-17 defeat technically marked the legendary signal-caller’s first career loss against the Falcons. Brady owned an 11-0 record against Atlanta going into Week 18.

An undefeated record still intact is Brady’s career mark against the Cowboys, who will visit the Buccaneers on Monday night for an NFC wild-card matchup. The future Hall of Famer is a perfect 7-0 lifetime against Dallas.