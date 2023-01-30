NFL Rumors: Top Candidate Emerges For Texans Head Coaching Job

With the San Francisco 49ers eliminated from the NFL playoffs, it has freed up defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to search for his next job.

And it seems like he already has one lined up.

According NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Ryans has been the “top candidate all along” for the vacant head coaching position with the Houston Texans. Rapoport reported the two sides could meet as soon as Monday afternoon and could have a deal in place by either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Heading back to Houston would be a homecoming of sorts for Ryans, who has spent the last six seasons on the 49ers staff including the last two years as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Texans drafted Ryans in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft and he spent the first six seasons of his playing career with the organization.

The 49ers have had one of the top defenses in the league over the past two seasons under Ryans’ leadership and the Texans certainly could use his expertise on that side of the ball. Houston ranked third-to-last in the NFL this past season in yards allowed per game.

And it appears the Texans, who will have the No. 2 overall pick at their disposal in the upcoming draft, believe Ryans can be the solution to their problems.