NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Remains In Concussion Protocol

Tua Tagovailoa won’t be able to participate in the NFL Pro Bowl Games next weekend.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback, according to ESPN, still is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and his “time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists.”

Tagovailoa has not suffered any setbacks in his recovery.

The third-year quarterback was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl Games and was set to replace either Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow with both QB’s playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has been no stranger to concussions this season. He suffered a scary-looking one in September that left his hands frozen during the Dolphins’ Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He then suffered another one in December against the Green Bay Packers, but never left the game. He was placed back in protocol Dec. 26 — one day after the loss.

There were investigations launched by the NFL and its players’ association to determine if Tagovailoa’s concussions were handled properly. The first investigation resulted in the firing of the doctor — who was not affiliated with the team — getting fired after clearing Tagovailoa to return to the game in Week 3 after being wobbly after a tackle.

The NFL since has modified its protocol.