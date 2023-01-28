NFL Rumors: Tua Tagovailoa Remains In Concussion Protocol

Tagovailoa was placed in protocol Dec. 26

by

2 hours ago

Tua Tagovailoa won’t be able to participate in the NFL Pro Bowl Games next weekend.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback, according to ESPN, still is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and his “time in the protocol has been deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists.”

Tagovailoa has not suffered any setbacks in his recovery.

The third-year quarterback was named an alternate to the Pro Bowl Games and was set to replace either Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow with both QB’s playing in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has been no stranger to concussions this season. He suffered a scary-looking one in September that left his hands frozen during the Dolphins’ Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He then suffered another one in December against the Green Bay Packers, but never left the game. He was placed back in protocol Dec. 26 — one day after the loss.

There were investigations launched by the NFL and its players’ association to determine if Tagovailoa’s concussions were handled properly. The first investigation resulted in the firing of the doctor — who was not affiliated with the team — getting fired after clearing Tagovailoa to return to the game in Week 3 after being wobbly after a tackle.

The NFL since has modified its protocol.

For now, Tagovailoa remains focused on getting healthy for the 2023 season.

More NFL:

Patriots Rumors: Super Bowl Champ Interviewing For Coaching Job
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron
Previous Article

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
Boston Red Sox pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura
Next Article

MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Signs With Japanese Team

Picked For You

Related