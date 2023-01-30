NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast.

Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.

Countless football fans on Twitter let the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback have it as he stumbled through his final broadcast of the 2022 season.

Fortunately for those who can’t stand Romo in the booth, FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call when the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

