NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast.

Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.

Countless football fans on Twitter let the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback have it as he stumbled through his final broadcast of the 2022 season.

Tony Romo is so good at ruining moments in games. Elite at it. Really have to wonder what a Jim Nantz booth would be like without it. — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) January 30, 2023

Why is Tony Romo yelling at me? — Trent (@BarstoolTrent) January 30, 2023

Tony Romo went from "insightful, predictive announcer" to "Bob Saget narrating America's Home Videos" in two years — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 30, 2023

Tony Romo announces a game like the kid who just ran into the house to tell their mom about something bad that just happened outside. — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 30, 2023

Tony Romo after literally every single play pic.twitter.com/vI3AAVUAcX — Logan Drumhiller (@ldrumhiller) January 30, 2023

Tony Romo always sounds like he is giving a weather report in the driving rain. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 30, 2023

Fortunately for those who can’t stand Romo in the booth, FOX’s Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call when the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.