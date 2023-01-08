NFL Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer After Jaguars Clinch Playoff Spot

A lot can change over a single season in the NFL.

Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A year ago this Monday, the Jaguars wrapped up a cataclysmic 2021 campaign that yielded the organization the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this past spring. The 2022 regular-season finale sang a much different tune for Jacksonville, as Trevor Lawrence and company defeated the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night and won the AFC South in the process.

NFL Twitter couldn’t help but celebrate the Jaguars, who entered their Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record and still found a way to win their second division crown in franchise history. But part of the parade of kudos included taking digs at Urban Meyer, who only lasted 13 games at the helm in Jacksonville last season.

Urban Meyer really was the worst NFL Coach of all time. And we just saw Nathaniel Hackett for 15 games — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer watching the Jags win the division pic.twitter.com/xZuTpUYr7v — Gaming Society (@GamingSociety) January 8, 2023

It?s so much easier rooting for Trevor Lawrence when he isn?t playing for Dabo Swinney or Urban Meyer. — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) January 8, 2023

Urban Meyer is somewhere so impressed by the win he's looking up the name of the Jags quarterback. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 8, 2023

Hindsight is always 20/20. And for sure Jacksonville added key pieces this off-season. But still. This just underscores Urban Meyer last season was the worst coaching job in the history of the NFL, right? — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 8, 2023

THE PRINCE THAT WAS PROMISED IS IN THE PLAYOFFS IN HIS ROOKIE* YEAR!



*Urban Meyer year doesn?t count. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 8, 2023

Next up for the recharged Jaguars is a wild-card round matchup with the AFC’s fifth seed. Depending on how Sunday’s action shakes out, Jacksonville will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Baltimore Ravens next weekend.