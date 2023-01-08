NFL Twitter Roasts Urban Meyer After Jaguars Clinch Playoff Spot

A lot can change over a single season in the NFL.
Just ask the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A year ago this Monday, the Jaguars wrapped up a cataclysmic 2021 campaign that yielded the organization the No. 1 overall pick in the draft this past spring. The 2022 regular-season finale sang a much different tune for Jacksonville, as Trevor Lawrence and company defeated the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night and won the AFC South in the process.
NFL Twitter couldn’t help but celebrate the Jaguars, who entered their Week 11 bye with a 3-7 record and still found a way to win their second division crown in franchise history. But part of the parade of kudos included taking digs at Urban Meyer, who only lasted 13 games at the helm in Jacksonville last season.
Next up for the recharged Jaguars is a wild-card round matchup with the AFC’s fifth seed. Depending on how Sunday’s action shakes out, Jacksonville will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Baltimore Ravens next weekend.