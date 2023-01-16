‘Oh My!’ Twitter Reacts To Unbelievable Bengals Touchdown

It takes a special combination of factors to produce what happened in Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
With the game knotted at 17-17, the Ravens were quite literally on the doorstep of taking a commanding lead in the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman called quarterback Tyler Huntley’s number to get the job done, but the backup to Lamar Jackson was blocked at the line of scrimmage by Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. Wilson swatted the ball into the hands of teammate Sam Hubbard, who returned the ball 98 yards the other way for a touchdown.
As it always does, Twitter delivered with reactions to the game-changing play.
The return by Hubbard gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead.