‘Oh My!’ Twitter Reacts To Unbelievable Bengals Touchdown

It takes a special combination of factors to produce what happened in Sunday’s wild-card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

With the game knotted at 17-17, the Ravens were quite literally on the doorstep of taking a commanding lead in the fourth quarter against the Bengals.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman called quarterback Tyler Huntley’s number to get the job done, but the backup to Lamar Jackson was blocked at the line of scrimmage by Cincinnati linebacker Logan Wilson. Wilson swatted the ball into the hands of teammate Sam Hubbard, who returned the ball 98 yards the other way for a touchdown.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ??



?: #BALvsCIN on NBC

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/hNJJJGqxGF pic.twitter.com/PoVImXrfpz — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023

As it always does, Twitter delivered with reactions to the game-changing play.

The Cincinnati Bengals on the goal line pic.twitter.com/zINBUKil74 — Mick (@ColeyMick) January 16, 2023

Sam Hubbard is 6-foot-5, 265. Does that count as a THICC-SIX? I need a ruling. @mikegolicjr — Doug Farrar ? (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 16, 2023

Tell me again how soccer is the Beautiful Game https://t.co/afcUFLr5Pj — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) January 16, 2023

That right there is why QBs don?t always just blindly reach the ball towards the end zone on goal line sneaks — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) January 16, 2023

Sam Hubbard = James Harrison — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 16, 2023

sam hubbard: no one cared who I was until I put on the mask pic.twitter.com/aOjlvyju9t — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) January 16, 2023

Linval Joseph ran so Sam Hubbard could also run pic.twitter.com/XZChVcDW7L — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 16, 2023

The return by Hubbard gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead.