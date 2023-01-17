One Lesson Patriots Can Learn From Each Remaining NFL Playoff Team

The Patriots have a lot of learning and self-reflecting to do this offseason.

So, why not start by studying the teams that, you know, actually made the playoffs in what was a down season in both conferences?

With the NFL’s “super” wild-card weekend now behind us, we decided to come up with one lesson New England could learn from each of the remaining eight teams in the postseason. And, honestly, our top takeaway from the first round of the playoffs is that the Patriots should be participating in the divisional round — but that’s a different conversation.

Let’s get into it:

Philadelphia Eagles: Look at the difference a true No. 1 receiver can make

A.J. Brown changed everything for Philly this season. Like Stefon Diggs did for Josh Allen in 2020, Brown gave a young quarterback a dynamic weapon to work with, resulting in an offense that was far more difficult to defend. Jalen Hurts played with a ton of confidence from the start, and his belief in Brown, who racked up 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, played a huge part in it. Players like Brown give an offense a distinct personality, which is something the Patriots could use.

New York Giants: Competent coaching goes a long way

The Patriots offense was put in the incapable hands of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who combined to force a glaring regression from sophomore quarterback Mac Jones. The Giants were in even worse shape last season, with Daniel Jones looking like a bust and New York’s roster appearing years away from competing for a playoff spot. But the Giants hired Brian Daboll during the offseason, and a year later they’re in the divisional round and the New York media believes Jones is a franchise quarterback. There’s no reason why the Patriots, who are more talented than the Giants, can’t experience a similar turnaround in 2023.

San Francisco 49ers: You can win without an elite quarterback

If the coaching and scheme are on point, and the talent on offense and defense is legit, you can compete with a quarterback like Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. And the same goes for Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s a good-but-not-great quarterback that made it to a Super Bowl because San Francisco was excellent in every other area. The Patriots themselves kinda proved the same point this campaign, when rookie Bailey Zappe went 2-1 (nearly 3-0) during the lone stretch of the season in which New England coached and played like a competent operation.