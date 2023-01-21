Patrick Mahomes Opening Drive Vs. Jaguars To Be Focus In Highlight Reel

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a postseason worth of highlight-reel throws in merely his first drive of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.

Mahomes carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during Kansas City’s opening possession, which covered 83 yards in 12 plays and exactly six minutes. Mahomes completed 75% of his passes during the drive (6-for-8) with 57 of those 83 yards through the air. The superstar signal-caller hit three different pass-catchers including tight end Travis Kelce (three rec., 35 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.

And while those stats might be impressive enough, the highlight-worthy throws Mahomes came away left many shaking their heads.

Among the most noteworthy was Mahomes’ side-arm sling to Smith-Schuster for one of KC’s four first downs through the air:

And then there was a chain-moving jump pass to Kelce down the seam:

Oh yeah, his touchdown pass to Kelce looked incredibly easy, too: