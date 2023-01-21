Patrick Mahomes Opening Drive Vs. Jaguars To Be Focus In Highlight Reel

Mahomes did Mahomes things early on in the AFC playoff game

by

13 minutes ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a postseason worth of highlight-reel throws in merely his first drive of the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.

Mahomes carved up the Jacksonville Jaguars defense during Kansas City’s opening possession, which covered 83 yards in 12 plays and exactly six minutes. Mahomes completed 75% of his passes during the drive (6-for-8) with 57 of those 83 yards through the air. The superstar signal-caller hit three different pass-catchers including tight end Travis Kelce (three rec., 35 yards), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney.

And while those stats might be impressive enough, the highlight-worthy throws Mahomes came away left many shaking their heads.

Among the most noteworthy was Mahomes’ side-arm sling to Smith-Schuster for one of KC’s four first downs through the air:

And then there was a chain-moving jump pass to Kelce down the seam:

Oh yeah, his touchdown pass to Kelce looked incredibly easy, too:

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though, helped the Jaguars answer quickly by tying the game 7-7 after a five-play, 39-yard romp. Football fans likely are thinking how Saturday’s AFC Division Round Game has the early makings of a memorable playoff tilt.

More NFL:

NFL Fines Tom Brady For Controversial Tackle Attempt Vs. Cowboys
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox shortstop Kiké Hernández
Previous Article

How Kiké Hernández Feels About Becoming Red Sox Shortstop

Picked For You

Related