NFC Team Reportedly Interviewing Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching Vacancy

Jerod Mayo reportedly has landed his first NFL head coaching interview of the offseason.

The Carolina Panthers requested permission to interview the New England Patriots linebackers coach for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon. Mayo earlier in the week interviewed with the Cleveland Browns for their open defensive coordinator job.

The 36-year-old previously took head-coaching interviews with the Denver Broncos last year and the Philadelphia Eagles the year prior. Over the last few offseasons, the former Patriots linebacker consistently has been mentioned as a future NFL head coach.

Mayo has worked as a linebackers coach in New England since 2019, officially splitting duties with Steve Belichick in 2022. He and Belichick essentially have served as co-defensive coordinators the last few seasons in Foxboro.

Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule after Week 5 before giving the interim title to Steve Wilks, who already has interviewed for the permanent job. The Panthers also have interviewed former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.