Patrice Bergeron Peels Back Curtain On Bruins’ Red Sox-Inspired Fits

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins aren’t one to shy away from creativity when it comes in the form of pregame outfits before the organization’s most thrilling events.

Bergeron and company made that crystal clear yet again Monday as they unloaded off the team bus and headed onto the field at Fenway Park in none other than Boston Red Sox throwback uniforms ahead of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic. Bergeron told NESN.com while standing on the field before the game it was a collective effort when it came to deciding the outfit, which featured stirrups, an old-school Boston cap and three-finger leather gloves like those from the 1950s and 60s.

Following Boston’s thrilling 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins with 39,243 fans cheering on a pair of third-period goals, Bergeron peeled back the curtain a bit more into the decision. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who went above and beyond by rocking cleats from decades prior, indicated Boston received the packages Sunday before Monday’s contest.

“Yeah, it was something that we talked about last year after the news came out and we knew we were going to be at Fenway again,” Bergeron said in the Red Sox locker room after the win. “We started brainstorming and thinking of ideas and we thought this was the perfect idea.

“With all the history that’s behind Fenway, to kind of acknowledge the Sox and everything they’ve brought to this city. I thought it was a great idea. We pulled through, it was down to the last minute, but I was pretty happy with the outfit.”

Bruins forward Nick Foligno indicated Bergeron was a major factor in deciding the outfit, which he loved as well.

“That was special. I joked to (David) Krejci and Bergy that those were the jerseys they (the Red Sox) wore back when they started playing,” Foligno said after the win. “But it was really neat just to pay respect. Listen, this is a historic place and we wanted to make sure as much fun as we were having with it we also paid respect to the guys who came before us in this place and made it what it is.