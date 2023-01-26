Patrick Mahomes Admits First Chiefs Practice Was ‘Better Than Expected’

All eyes have been on Patrick Mahomes this week, specifically his right ankle. But the Chiefs quarterback seems to have quelled any worries heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be taking Kansas City lightly even though they have won the last three matchups. There appears to be less concern for Mahomes, at least according to oddsmakers as the Chiefs are back to being a favorite after the line shifted toward Cincinnati.

The Kansas City signal-caller was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the biggest question will be on how effective Mahomes can be outside of the pocket.

“I thought I had a good day yesterday,” Mahomes told reporters, per NFL.com’s Nick Shook. “Overall, probably better than I expected.”

The All-Pro quarterback added: “I feel like I can still do a lot of things, but we’ll see as we get closer and closer to the game.”

A video of Mahomes walking out of his news conference Wednesday went viral as fans and media members tried to discern how hurt the 27-year-old was after he suffered the ankle injury in a divisional-round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.

This is a fact the Pro Bowl QB knew about, but he is not making any guarantees heading into Sunday’s game.