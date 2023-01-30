Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Pulls Joe Burrow Move After Chiefs Beat Bengals

Patrick Mahomes took a clear dig at Joe Burrow after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win, pointing out there weren’t any cigars in the Kansas City locker room.

The same can’t be said for the suite level at Arrowhead Stadium, where someone very close to the star quarterback lit up a victory stogie after the Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. had a cigar at the ready for Sunday’s game and he sparked it after Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard, game-winning field goal at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a favorite move in the playbook of Burrow, who first grabbed national attention for his celebratory smokes after LSU’s victory in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The 2022 MVP frontrunner’s wife, Brittany, documented the whole scene, and you can check it out in the video here.

The elder Mahomes wasn’t the only person who enjoyed a cigar amid the thrill of victory Sunday. Jalen Hurts also sparked one after the Eagles cruised to an NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts and his Philadelphia teammates now will meet the Chiefs on football’s biggest stage Feb. 12. at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.