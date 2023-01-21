Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Status In Question After Ankle Injury Vs. Jaguars

Midway through the second quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled quarterback Patrick Mahomes questionable to return due to an ankle injury.

Mahomes suffered the injury during Kansas City’s second offensive possession. At the time, Mahomes remained in the game and finished the drive with the Chiefs kicking a field goal for a 10-7 advantage. But following the possession, and after getting taped up on the sideline, Mahomes was seen on the NBC broadcast having a spirited exchange with head coach Andy Reid and Kansas City’s medical staff.

Mahomes then left the Chiefs sideline and was taken into the Kansas City locker room. He emerged from the Chiefs locker room just 2:30 of game action later, though he watched Kansas City’s next offensive possession from the sideline.

Chad Henne took over at quarterback with 9:59 left in the second quarter. Henne impressively led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard drive over the next 6:05 before connecting with Travis Kelce for the tight end’s second touchdown of the game. It gave the Chiefs a 17-7 advantage with 3:54 left in the first half.