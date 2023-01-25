Patrick Mahomes Injury: Here’s Latest On Chiefs QB’s Ankle

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but he won’t be sitting out of any practices.

The Kansas City quarterback left the AFC Division round game briefly to get his ankle heavily taped before returning to the second half to help the Chiefs punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game this weekend.

Mahomes’ status for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals never really was in doubt. Still, a high-ankle sprain can be a tricky injury and you want your franchise quarterback close to 100% healthy with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Wednesday marked the first practice of the week for the Chiefs, and Andy Reid gave a promising update to reporters regarding Mahomes.

“He did the walkthrough this morning and he’ll practice (Wednesday) afternoon,” Reid told reporters, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reid also noted Mahomes likely would be limited.

As for Mahomes, he’s just excited to get back on the practice field.