Patrick Mahomes Returns To Start Second Half Of Chiefs-Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes trotted back onto the field at Arrowhead Stadium to begin the second half of Saturday’s AFC Division Round Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes, who previously was questionable to return, suffered an ankle injury on Kansas City’s second possession of the game. After being tapped up and heading back to the Chiefs locker room at the start of the second quarter, Mahomes spent the final 10 minutes of the first half on the sideline with Chad Henne taking over.

On the first drive of the second half, though, Mahomes was back behind center despite clearly not playing at 100%. Mahomes was favoring his right ankle and after he picked up a first down with his legs, he limped back to the Chiefs huddle.

The drive ultimately resulted in a Chiefs punt after six plays. Kansas City maintained a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter.