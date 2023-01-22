Patrick Mahomes Update: Chiefs Star Offers Insight On Ankle Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury on the offense’s second possession, but returned to help his team to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a AFC Division Round Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes initially was deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury, but did just that to start the second half.

“Yeah, X-rays were negative. They haven’t diagnosed anything yet but I’ll be good to go,” Mahomes said on the NBC broadcast after the win.

NFL Network’s James Palmer shared how Mahomes was not wearing any sort of wrap or boot on his right foot immediately after the game. The signal-caller told reporters after the game his ankle felt better than he expected, and that he was prepared to jump right into recovery treatment Saturday night.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid referred to Mahomes’ injury as an ankle “tweak.” He told reporters after the game Mahomes was operating under a “short leash” should he appear to get re-injured, but the team felt comfortable with playing him.

Despite clearly playing at less than 100%, Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 10-play, 75-yard drive to give Kansas City a 27-17 lead with 7:08 left in regulation. Jacksonville ultimately turned the ball over on each of its next two possessions as the Chiefs took valuable time off the clock.

Following the injury on Kansas City’s second possession, Mahomes quickly got taped up on the sideline but went back in. But shortly after a Kansas City field goal with 14:09 left in the second quarter, Mahomes went back into the locker room to get checked out. He said on CBS the Chiefs ultimately told him he was not going back into the game until he went back to the locker room.