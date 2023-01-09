Patriots 2023 Schedule: List Of Opponents Set Following Week 18 Results

We now know which teams the Patriots will face in 2023.
New England’s list of home/road opponents for next season was finalized Sunday. The official schedule won’t be announced until sometime this spring.
Reminder: Multiple reports indicate one of the Patriots’ home games in 2023 will be played in Germany. It’s unclear when the NFL will detail its plans for games in Germany next season.
Here’s the full list of Patriots opponents for 2023:
HOME
Washington Commanders
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Los Angeles Chargers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
AWAY
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Indianapolis Colts
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Buffalo Bills
Obviously, much can happen between now and next season. Some of the games we thought would be tough for the Patriots in 2022 wound up being easier than expected, and vice versa.
Still, at first look, that’s a tough lineup for a team that has a ton of work to do this offseason.