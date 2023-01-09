Patriots 2023 Schedule: List Of Opponents Set Following Week 18 Results

We now know which teams the Patriots will face in 2023.

New England’s list of home/road opponents for next season was finalized Sunday. The official schedule won’t be announced until sometime this spring.

Reminder: Multiple reports indicate one of the Patriots’ home games in 2023 will be played in Germany. It’s unclear when the NFL will detail its plans for games in Germany next season.

Here’s the full list of Patriots opponents for 2023:

HOME

Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs

AWAY

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Buffalo Bills

Obviously, much can happen between now and next season. Some of the games we thought would be tough for the Patriots in 2022 wound up being easier than expected, and vice versa.