Patriots, Bills Both Practicing Thursday Ahead Of Week 18 Matchup

The Patriots and Bills both continue to act like two teams that plan to play this Sunday.

New England on Thursday will practice for the second consecutive day, while Buffalo will conduct a normal practice after holding a walkthrough Wednesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Patriots also will allow media access both to their locker room and to a Bill Belichick news conference after canceling availabilities the previous two days. The Bills’ media plans remain unclear.

With Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital, the status of Sunday’s Bills-Patriots game has been in question. However, the NFL twice this week has said its Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, and as of Thursday morning, there was no indication of plans to postpone the matchup.

That said, Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, left the door open for a potential change. If such a decision is made, it’s hard to envision it being announced later than Thursday — but this situation is unprecedented.

Ultimately, what happens Sunday likely will be determined by the Bills. If they feel ready to play despite the uncertainty surrounding Hamlin, their game against the Patriots likely will go on as scheduled. If players and coaches need extra time, the NFL likely will allow for it.

The latest updates on Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game between Buffalo and Bengals, all have been positive. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old safety’s father, Mario, reportedly spoke to the entire Bills team and said Hamlin was “making progress.”

The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to kick off from Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. If New England wins, it will clinch a spot in the NFL postseason.