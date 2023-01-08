Patriots-Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 18 Game Online

The Patriots and Bills are set for a pivotal Week 18 matchup at Highmark Stadium.

If New England leaves Buffalo with a victory, it will have earned a spot in the NFL playoffs. A loss still would land the Patriots in the postseason if the New York Jets (at Miami Dolphins) and Cleveland Browns (at Pittsburgh Steelers) both win Sunday.

You can click here for a breakdown of all the postseason scenarios in play this weekend.

Of course, much of the talk Sunday will be centered around Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who’s made a remarkable recovery since suffering a cardiac arrest last Monday during Buffalo’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots and Bills likely are in store for an emotionally charged atmosphere in Orchard Park.

Will New England pull off the upset, or will Buffalo end its regular season with a victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus