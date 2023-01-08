Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss To Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday afternoon, largely rising to the occasion amid an emotionally charged environment at Highmark Stadium. They deserve some credit for that.

However, when the dust settled, New England suffered a season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

This might’ve been a different game if not for another wretched performance by Patriots special teams. Nyheim Hines took the opening kickoff 96 yards for a score, and, with his team trailing by three in the third quarter, returned another 101 yards for a touchdown.

Outside of those preposterous mess-ups, the Patriots mostly played well. Quarterback Mac Jones enjoyed one of his best games of the season, completing 26 of 40 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one bad interception, which took place in the red zone, and another that came while forcing the issue at the end of the fourth. Jones was picked off for a third time during garbage after Damien Harris dropped a pass.

Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Hunter Henry and Jakobi Meyers all had strong games, with Parker and Meyers both recording touchdown receptions.

The Patriots finished with 20 first downs and went 4-of-13 on third downs.

On defense, New England certainly allowed Josh Allen and the Bills to move the ball, but it also forced two turnovers and three punts. Buffalo finished the game with 18 first downs while going 7-for-11 on third downs.