Patriots Can’t Retain Joe Judge Given Reported Feelings Of Others, Right?

While New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seemingly would rather reassign an assistant coach than fire them, Belichick might not have another choice as it pertains to 2022-23 offensive assistant Joe Judge.

It feels like Judge’s job security is among the biggest questions in the aftermath of a bombshell report from the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Karen Guregian published Thursday morning. The extensive feature story details the dysfunction of the Patriots’ most recent campaign, and Judge is among the most prominent topics.

The Boston Herald talked with multiple people inside the Patriots organization who took issue with Judge.

One unnamed source revealed that quarterback Mac Jones had a non-existent relationship with Judge, his position coach. It reportedly wasn’t uncommon for Judge and Jones to trade “profanity-laced outbursts” and one person told the Herald “Mac didn’t like him. At all.”

Jones, once perceived as a franchise signal-caller, might be the biggest indication of Judge’s standing from a player’s perspective, but he wasn’t alone in his feelings.

“(Judge) would speak extra loudly in meetings, trying to project like he was the guy,” one source told the Herald. “And I think that kind of rubbed people the wrong way.”

Another source said they believed fellow coaches grew frustrated with Judge because he tried to coach across multiple positions. Occasionally it would prompt said assistants to correct Judge during drills.