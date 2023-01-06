Patriots Captains Laud Bill Belichick’s Leadership In Tough Week

It’s been a much different game week than normal for the New England Patriots given the significant circumstances regarding the improved health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

And as the Patriots and the rest of the league try to process Hamlin needing to be resuscitated after suffering cardiac arrest on an NFL field on Monday, Matthew Slater for one is glad Bill Belichick is steering New England’s proverbial ship.

While Belichick is often seen as extremely calculated and detached from feeling, Slater said that Belichick hasn’t been anything like his public persona as he guides the Patriots through a challenging time.

“I think compassion and empathy are two things that really come to mind. That’s what I’ve seen from Bill this week,” Slater told reporters Thursday, per team-provided video. “I think so often people like to paint Bill as being this emotionless guy that just kind of cares about one thing and has a one-track mind. But this week I have certainly seen the compassion and empathy, the human side, if you will, of Bill.

“His concern for Damar, his concern for what’s going on over there with the Bills and then his concern for how our players are processing this, how our families are processing this, he’s made every resource available that he possibly can and he’s been very compassionate. I think it’s really helped the team navigate the week, and you definitely tip your hat to the way he’s led in this time.”

Slater wasn’t the only member of the organization to laud Belichick for his leadership. Special teams coordinator Cam Achord also praised the veteran head coach for how he has handled a unique situation.

Aiding Belichick was his ability to share with his players a first-hand experience with a similar harrowing event. When Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown sustained a spinal cord injury and was knocked unconscious during a 1997 game against the Jets, Belichick was on the New York sideline as the team’s defensive coordinator.