Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment Of Brutal Dropped Interception

If Sunday afternoon truly marked Devin McCourty’s final game at Gillette Stadium, there was some good and some bad in the Patriots safety’s Foxboro farewell.
The good: New England beat the Miami Dolphins to keep its playoff hopes alive.
The bad: McCourty submitted one of the worst dropped interceptions of his stellar Patriots career.
During the second half, Teddy Bridgewater gave McCourty an opportunity for one of the easiest interceptions you’ll ever see. But the 35-year-old safety somehow allowed the ball to bounce out of his hands and onto the ground.
Check out the play in the video below, along with commentary from McCourty’s brother, Jason:
After the game, McCourty was given a chance to excuse away the ugly play. He didn’t take it.
“That was just a — excuse my language — it was a s—-y play by me,” McCourty said. “Just gotta catch the ball. Luckily, we won today, cause, if not, that would’ve been all I thought about possibly as my last game here at Gillette.”
As for his potential retirement, McCourty sure sounded like someone who’s about to hang up his cleats.
“I took a moment,” McCourty said of staying on the field and soaking in the atmosphere after Sunday’s big win. “Spent some time with my family on the field. It’s been a great run. To come out here, if this was the last one, I think to be able to leave Gillette with a win, very similar to how my first-ever game was a win. I’ve had a lot of fun. These guys have been awesome to go out here and compete with.
“You never know how football goes. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it before the game, and just now.”
Of course, McCourty’s career isn’t done quiet yet.
If he and the Patriots beat the Bills in Buffalo this Sunday, they’ll clinch a playoff spot. If New England loses, it’ll need help from other teams to back into the postseason.