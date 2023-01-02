Devin McCourty Offers Blunt Assessment Of Brutal Dropped Interception

If Sunday afternoon truly marked Devin McCourty’s final game at Gillette Stadium, there was some good and some bad in the Patriots safety’s Foxboro farewell.

The good: New England beat the Miami Dolphins to keep its playoff hopes alive.

The bad: McCourty submitted one of the worst dropped interceptions of his stellar Patriots career.

During the second half, Teddy Bridgewater gave McCourty an opportunity for one of the easiest interceptions you’ll ever see. But the 35-year-old safety somehow allowed the ball to bounce out of his hands and onto the ground.

Check out the play in the video below, along with commentary from McCourty’s brother, Jason:

HEAD SCRATCHERS

We knew this was coming…



But Mother McCourty says Devin's drop was probably just because of the wind ????@JasonMcCourty @McCourtyTwins pic.twitter.com/Nbp1MBwtQm — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 2, 2023

After the game, McCourty was given a chance to excuse away the ugly play. He didn’t take it.