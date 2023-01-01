Patriots-Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

The Patriots and Dolphins are set to square off in an immensely important matchup at Gillette Stadium.

New England must win Sunday afternoon to keep its playoff hopes alive. If Bill Belichick’s team earns a victory over Miami, it will move into the AFC’s final playoff spot with a win-and-in road game against the Buffalo Bills set for the following weekend.

A loss for Miami would drop it out of the playoff picture and in a position where it would need help from other teams to clinch a postseason berth.

The good news for the Patriots is that the Dolphins will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is dealing with a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place.

The bad news: New England is perilously thin in its secondary, which could spell trouble against Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and company.

Will the Patriots pull off the biggest win of their season, or will the Dolphins secure their fifth straight victory over Belichick? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Dolphins online and on TV: