Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Yodny Cajuste

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

The 2019 Patriots draft class is up there with the very worst from Bill Belichick’s tenure in New England. Running back Damien Harris is the best member of the 10-player group, with Chase Winovich and Jake Bailey battling for second place, which tells you all you need to know.

Nipping at N’Keal Harry’s heels for the spot atop the list of busts: offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.

Drafted in the third round, Cajuste arrived in New England with prototype size and strength. When you see him in person, he looks the part of a franchise offensive tackle. But the West Virginia product was a total disappointment in his first four seasons with the Patriots.

Mostly due to injuries, Cajuste didn’t play at all in his first two campaigns. He then was active for seven games while making two starts in 2021 but didn’t impress in his limited action. However, a strong training camp drew praise from Belichick and led some to wonder whether Cajuste would serve as the Patriots’ top swing tackle this season. The late-September trade that sent Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly strengthened Cajuste’s role on the 53-man roster.

Yet while Cajuste this season saw the most playing time of his career (10 games; three starts), the end result largely was the same. By the end of the campaign, the Patriots wouldn’t even play him over poached New York Jets practice squadder Conor McDermott.

So, with Cajuste set to hit free agency this offseason, it’s hard to see why New England would want to bring him back. The coaching staff clearly doesn’t believe in him. But is there an argument for giving the 26-year-old another shot?