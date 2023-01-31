Patriots Free Agents: Did Mack Wilson’s Play Warrant New Contract?

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: linebacker Mack Wilson.

After arriving in New England last March, Mack Wilson was billed as part of the solution to the Patriots’ ongoing issue of having a slow, unathletic group of linebackers. He was supposed to be a better all-around player than Chase Winovich, whom he was traded for.

“Being able to add Mack Wilson … I think that was a really important part of adding some depth to the linebacking corps,” Patriots personnel chief Matt Groh said during a late-April Zoom call.

And Wilson himself expected to be a better fit in Foxboro than he was with the Cleveland Browns.

“I feel like, at this time in my career, it’s something that’ll really help me and really take my game to the next level,” Wilson said last May of New England’s structure and culture. “I’m happy, I’m super blessed to be a part of it and I just can’t wait to get things rolling.”

Well, things didn’t really work out. Wilson flashed at times during training camp and made some impressive plays early in the season, but he eventually proved incapable of playing in pass-coverage situations. He also struggled against the run and wasn’t good enough at rushing the passer to warrant playing over the likes of Jahlani Tavai and Raekwon McMillan.

Wilson, who lamented his dip in playing time while with the Browns, finished the 2022 season as a special teams-only player. He didn’t see a single defensive snap after Week 13. When the dust settled, he racked up 36 tackles and 1.5 sacks.