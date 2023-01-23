Patriots Free Agents: Should Jakobi Meyers Be Priority To Re-Sign?

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

2022 SEASON REVIEW

Meyers stuck around on a restricted free agent tender last offseason and, for the third consecutive year, carried the Patriots’ receiving corps.

No other New England pass-catcher came within 250 yards of Meyers’ team-leading total of 804, and he scored nearly as many receiving touchdowns (a career-high six) as the rest of the Patriots’ wideouts combined (eight). Meyers’ 67 catches also were two behind running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the team lead. Tight end Hunter Henry finished a distant third with 41 receptions. Meyers averaged a career-best 57.4 receiving yards per game; DeVante Parker was second at 41.5.

Meyers provided this pass-game production despite suffering a knee injury in Week 3, a concussion in Week 13 and a shoulder injury in Week 17 that sidelined him for a total of three games. The 26-year-old acknowledged after the season that he was “kind of hurt all year.”

“He’s a tough kid, mentally, physically,” head coach Bill Belichick said before the Patriots’ season finale in Buffalo. “He’s shown a lot of leadership and competitiveness, like he always does. I’m glad we have him. Glad he’s out there. I know he’s had to fight through some things, so have a lot of other guys. But he’s done a good job of that.”

In a cruel twist, Meyers also was at the center of the most embarrassing moment of the Patriots’ season, with Chandler Jones picking off his ill-advised last-second lateral and returning it for a game-winning Las Vegas Raiders touchdown. Meyers tearfully took responsibility for his mistake after the game, and his teammates strongly backed him. Quarterback Mac Jones called him “one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” and veteran safety Devin McCourty said Meyers is “as close as someone can be to being a team captain.”

Meyers is just the second Belichick-era Patriot to lead the team in receiving yards in three consecutive seasons, joining Wes Welker. Since emerging as New England’s top option in 2020, he’s tied for 24th in the NFL in receptions and 29th in receiving yards.