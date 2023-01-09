Patriots Free Agents: Who Stays, Who Goes Ahead Of 2023 Season?

After Sunday’s season-ending loss in Buffalo eliminated them from playoff contention, the New England Patriots already have begun the process of retooling their team for 2023.

A key step in that process will be deciding which free agents to re-sign and which to let walk.

More than 20 Patriots player are set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 15. That list includes two veteran wideouts, a starting running back, four offensive tackles, two starting defensive backs and a pair of longtime team captains.

As the Patriots leave 2022 behind and shift their focus to next season, here’s a closer look at each of the team’s impending free agents. All are unrestricted free agents unless otherwise noted.

OFFENSE

WR Jakobi Meyers

Age: 27

2022 stats: 67 catches, 804 yards, six touchdowns (14 games)

Meyers led the Patriots in receiving yards for the third consecutive season despite battling through multiple injuries that sidelined him for three games. His six touchdown catches also quadrupled his previous career total. Meyers said he “definitely” wants to re-sign, but as arguably the best wideout available in a weak free agent class, he should have a strong market.

RB Damien Harris

Age: 26

2022 stats: 106 carries, 462 yards, three touchdowns (11 games)

This season was a steady drumbeat of injuries for Harris, who missed six games and parts of three others. He finished with less than half as many yards and 12 fewer touchdowns than he totaled during his breakout 2021 campaign, hurting his value as he heads into free agency for the first time. Harris said he would love to return “if they want to have me,” but the Patriots may prefer to roll with lead back Rhamondre Stevenson and 2022 draftees Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in 2023.

WR Nelson Agholor

Age: 30

2022 stats: 31 catches, 362 yards, two touchdowns (16 games)

One of the most disappointing members of the Patriots’ blockbuster 2021 free agent class, Agholor had more games with zero catches this season (six) than games with 30-plus receiving yards (five). He’s topped 75 yards just once in his Patriots tenure and managed just one catch on eight targets over the final four games this season. His lone target in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo was intercepted. All from a player who carried the fifth-highest salary cap hit of any NFL wideout.