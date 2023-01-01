Patriots Injuries: Great News On Hunter Henry, Rhamondre Stevenson

Two key members of the Patriots offense reportedly will play through injuries Sunday afternoon.

Tight end Hunter Henry and running back Rhamondre Stevenson both are expected to suit up for New England’s Week 17 home game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Henry is dealing with a knee injury he suffered during the Patriots’ Week 16 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, while Stevenson still is feeling the effects of an ankle injury he suffered three weeks ago during a road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Both players officially are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

Henry’s availability is especially important, as the Patriots on Sunday will be without tight end Jonnu Smith, who is dealing with a concussion. New England elevated practice squad tight end Matt Sokol for the Dolphins matchup.

As for Stevenson, he recently admitted being worn down by a long, busy season, but should receive help Sunday in the form of Damien Harris, who will play after missing four games due to a thigh injury.

The Patriots and Dolphins are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. New England must pull out a victory to keep its playoff hopes alive.