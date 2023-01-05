Patriots Injury Report: D-Line Starter Sits Out Ahead Of Bills Game

The New England Patriots were down a starting defensive lineman at their penultimate practice of the 2022 regular season.

Davon Godchaux was the lone player who did not participate in Thursday’s Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium. He’s dealing with an illness, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Godchaux has appeared in every game since signing with the Patriots before the 2021 season, starting all but one. His absence puts his availability for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills in question.

Two other players were added to the injury report Thursday: cornerback Myles Bryant (shoulder) and special teamer Brenden Schooler (hip). Both were listed as limited participants.

Cornerback/receiver/return man Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins and Wednesday’s practice with concussions.

With Bryant, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills all limited and Jack Jones on injured reserve, the Patriots’ top five cornerbacks all are dealing with injuries of varying severity as they prepare to face an explosive Bills passing attack.

Here is Thursday’s full injury report: