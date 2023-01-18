Patriots OC Search: Here’s Second Reported Candidate Interview

The Patriots last Thursday announced plans to interview offensive coordinator candidates this week. But, through Tuesday, there were zero updates on any interviews New England had lined up.

That changed in a big way late Wednesday morning.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Patriots planned to interview their tight ends coach, Nick Caley, sometime Wednesday. The news arrived minutes after Ian Rapoport reported that New England requested an interview with Minnesota Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

“The Patriots are interviewing their TE coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job today, per source,” Pelissero tweeted. “Caley also interviewed for the Jets OC job Tuesday. A valued young assistant.”

Caley reportedly is considered a “strong candidate” for New York’s offensive coordinator vacancy. The Jets on Wednesday reportedly also interviewed Nathaniel Hackett, who recently was fired by the Denver Broncos after one season as their head coach.

Caley joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2015 and worked in the same role the following season. He’s worked with tight ends since 2017, while also coaching fullbacks in 2020 and 2021.

The 39-year-old was considered a potential replacement for Josh McDaniels last offseason, but the job of lead offensive play-caller wound up going to Matt Patricia. Caley remains New England’s top internal candidate and reportedly has a big fan in Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but multiple reports indicate he could leave the franchise this offseason if he doesn’t land a promotion.