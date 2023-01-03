Patriots Player Takes Issue With Skip Bayless’ Damar Hamlin Tweet

Patriots rookie Jack Jones is among many who believe Skip Bayless went too far Monday night.

The FS1 broadcaster and “Undisputed” co-host is under fire for a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals before having his heartbeat restored. Bayless later issued an apology, but his initial tweet might’ve caused irreparable damage.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how?” Bayless tweeted Monday night. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Jones, one of New England’s three fourth-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, used Twitter to voice his displeasure with Bayless’ tweet.

“Skip so far left,” Jones wrote. “He wrong for that.”

Skip so far left.. he wrong for that.. — Jack Jones????? (@presidentjacc) January 3, 2023

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the latest update on Hamlin was that the second-year pro was in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Hamlin was sedated late Monday night and put on a breathing tube.