Patriots Legend Has Relatable Takeaway While Eagles Rout Giants

The New York Giants were absolutely cooked Saturday night, seeing their season end at the hands of a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round.

While there will be plenty of takeaways from the rout for Giants fans, former New England Patriots running back James White was left wondering the same thing as a number of football fans.

“Kenny Golladay really in the dog house this bad?” White asked in the form of a tweet Saturday night. “Put that man in and throw the ball up to him lol.”

Golladay, of course, has been at the forefront of frustration for Giants fans this season, as the 29-year-old has contributed practically nothing since signing a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason. In 26 games for the Giants, Golladay has a total of 43 receptions for 602 yards and a single touchdown — being relegated to under 10 snaps across five of the Giants’ final six games.

What makes Whites’ question intriguing, however, is the fact that Golladay’s best game in New York came against Philadelphia just two weeks ago, against Philadelphia.

Sure, he only caught two balls for 30 yards, but Golladay played all of the Giants’ offensive snaps in that contest and scored his first touchdown in two seasons.

On Saturday, Golladay was kept off the field entirely. Instead of giving him a shot, Giants head coach Brian Daboll rolled out the likes of Marcus Johnson, Lawrence Cager and Isaiah Hodgins.